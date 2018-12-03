LIVESTREAM: Casket of George H.W. Bush heads to U.S. Capitol where he will lie in state

Judge: Woman can’t keep pet pigs in Anderson

Posted 10:59 am, December 3, 2018, by , Updated at 11:00AM, December 3, 2018

Photo of miniature pigs courtesy of Getty Images

ANDERSON, Ind. — A judge has ruled that a woman can’t keep her three miniature pigs within the city limits of her central Indiana community.

The Herald Bulletin reports Madison County Circuit Court Judge George Pancol rejected Lily Harsh’s appeal of a 2017 decision by the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals to deny her a zoning variance to keep the pet pigs.

Assistant City Attorney Paul Podlejski had argued that keeping the pigs was a violation of city ordinance prohibiting livestock within city limits. He says zoning appeals board members worried that a variance would “open the door” for other livestock to be kept as pets in Anderson.

Harsh had argued that she didn’t consider the pigs — named Batty, Margie and Yoshi — to be livestock.

