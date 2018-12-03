IMPD releases video after homeowner killed on northwest side

LIVE: Ceremony underway for late George H.W. Bush at U.S. Capitol

Posted 5:16 pm, December 3, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD has released a surveillance video related to the homicide of a northwest side homeowner last week.

On Nov. 30, authorities were dispatched to the 3800 block of Amaranth Court near Eagle Creek on the report of gunfire.

Joshua Freeman, 43,  was shot in the doorway of his own home and later died at the hospital.

“I heard two shots maybe 15 seconds apart. I wasn’t even sure if it was a gunshot or not,” said neighbor Richard Cornican.

On Monday, detectives releases surveillance video of a “person of interest” related to the homicide.

So far no arrests have been made.  Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

