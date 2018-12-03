× Hootie & The Blowfish team up with Barenaked Ladies for August 2019 concert in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Rock fans get ready! Hootie & the Blowfish is back and bringing some new music to central Indiana.

They announced this morning that they will return to full-time touring in 2019 with special guests, the Barenaked Ladies.

The tour will appear at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana on Saturday, August 17, 2019 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 7 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.