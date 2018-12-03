Hootie & The Blowfish team up with Barenaked Ladies for August 2019 concert in Noblesville

Posted 11:46 am, December 3, 2018, by

Photo of Hootie & The Blowfish via Twitter, @HootieTweets

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Rock fans get ready! Hootie & the Blowfish is back and bringing some new music to central Indiana.

They announced this morning that they will return to full-time touring in 2019 with special guests, the Barenaked Ladies.

The tour will appear at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana on Saturday, August 17, 2019 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 7 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.