High school student critically injured after getting hit by car on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A teenager is hospitalized in critical condition after getting hit by a car while walking to school on Indy’s near west side.

The teen, who police say is between 15 and 18 years old, was hit by a car traveling westbound on 10th Street near the intersection of Traub Avenue.

The teen was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.