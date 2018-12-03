LIVESTREAM: Casket of George H.W. Bush heads to U.S. Capitol where he will lie in state

Funeral arrangements for Logansport fire victims

Posted 9:54 am, December 3, 2018, by

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – Funeral arrangements are set for the family killed in a house fire in Logansport and their relative found dead in Carroll County.

A visitation or Joseph Huddleston, Brandi Vail, KaDee Huddleston, Swayzee Hite, Rhylie Hite, Marshall Hite and Daniel Hite will be held Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and also on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The service is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

All services will be held at LifeGate Church, 831 Burlington Avenue, Logansport.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.