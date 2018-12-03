× Fishers resident finds large amount of money in parking lot, calls police

FISHERS, Ind. – A man is being called a ‘Good Samaritan’ by Fishers police. That’s after he called them when he found a pile of cash in a grocery parking lot.

Kevin Ogawa says he found the cash on Dec. 1 in the parking lot of Kroger. That location is on 116th and Cumberland Rd. Ogawa says, he took the cash he found inside the store hoping to find the owner.

When he didn’t find anyone searching for their missing cash, he called police immediately. Ogawa says it was just the right thing to do.

“It could have been anybody’s Christmas money, shopping money, whatever else it might have been for. It’s somebody’s money who needs it as much as I do,” said Ogawa.

Fishers police say the recovered cash has what they’re calling, unique characteristics. They won’t tell us what those characteristics are because they want to make sure when people call in, they are able to find the right owner.

Contact authorities if you believe this is your money.