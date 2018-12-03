× City-County Council introduces proposal to limit free parking hours

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Your ability to snag free parking in Indianapolis could take a blow with the introduction of a proposal Monday night at the City-County Council meeting.

The new proposal was introduced with the two main goals of having continuity of parking hours and to raise additional money for street sweeping.

To achieve this, it’s aimed at expanding parking hours and adding enforcement on Sunday for the first time.

Council Vice President Zach Adamson, who introduced Proposal 448 with President Vop Osili, says this is more of a way for all districts to get on the same parking schedule and less of a cash grab.

“Primarily what this will do is create continuity among the various districts. We have three different districts in the city and depending on where they’re located they have different times for starting, different times for ending and that’s basically the gist of what this proposal is, ” Adamson said.

With the introduction being the first step, Adamson went on the say some components, such as exact times and adding Sunday hours, could get changed before the final vote.

Under the current ordinance, the city stops enforcing all parking meters by 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. You can park in Indianapolis on Sunday for free.

Under the new proposal, all meters Thursday through Saturday would get extended to 11 p.m. Parking enforcement would be added on Sunday from 3 p.m. through 9 p.m.

“We will still come and visit for sure, but it’ll be a little more of a headache,” a downtown visitor told us.

The proposal still has some gates to go through before it could pass. Up next, it heads to the public works committee.

You can read the complete proposal here.