× Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site hangs black mourning bunting to honor George H.W. Bush

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Millions of people are still mourning the loss of former President George H.W. Bush.

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential site is doing so by hanging black mourning bunting. It’s a tradition long-steeped in our nation’s history. Their flag is also at half staff .

“I think the Bush family and the Harrison family have a lot in common in their heritage and their appreciation for the American system of government,” said Jennifer Capps, the vice president of curatorship and exhibition for the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential site is dedicated to Harrison, of course, but it has a lot of respect for all former presidents. It also has pictures of other presidents like Abraham Lincoln.

“Benjamin Harrison’s grandfather that I mentioned earlier was actually the first president to die in office and kind of set the tone of what should be done when a president passes away in office at that time,” Capps said.

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential site has been open for years. It’s a place where people can learn a little history and more about our 23rd president.

It’s a place similar to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Texas.

“I know George Bush was known for being a letter writer, and they have those letters. They have those firsthand accounts, primary sources that you can look at documenting what happens during the presidency and kind of give you that clear view of the events of the day,” Capps said.

Capps said when a president dies it brings the country together. She said politics are thrown aside, and most of the time all the good things they did comes to mind.

Bush may have passed on, but his legacy will continue to live on, just like the other presidents gone before him.