Attorney General Hill asks for $5 million budget increase

Curtis Hill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Embattled Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill wants lawmakers to increase his budget by about $5 million, despite previously drawing their ire for spending $300,000 on office renovations and a van with is name emblazoned on the side.

Hill did not appear in person Monday to request the increase from the State Budget Committee, which is gathering input before lawmakers write a new two-year budget.

Instead the Republican sent two of his deputies, though other top officeholders — including Indiana’s secretary of state, auditor and treasurer — made their requests in-person.

GOP legislative leaders and Gov. Eric Holcomb called on Hill to resign last summer after he was accused of drunkenly groping a lawmaker and two staffers at a bar.

He denies the allegations and says he will not resign.

