Veteran TV actor Ken Berry of F Troop TV show dies at 85

HOLLYWOOD, California — Ken Berry, the actor perhaps best known for his portrayal of Capt. Wilton Parmenter on the TV comedy series “F Troop,” died Saturday at age 85, according to reports.

His death was announced on Facebook by his former wife, actress Jackie Joseph-Lawrence.

“With very deep sorrow, I must inform friends of Ken Berry that he died a short time ago,” she wrote.

Later, Berry’s “F Troop” co-star, Larry Storch, posted a message on Facebook:

“Dear friends. We are sad to let you know our beloved Captain, Mr Ken Berry passed away tonight,” Storch wrote. “We just spoke with Jackie Joseph who confirmed the devastating news. We are at a true loss for words. Ken, we hope you know how much you were loved. Goodnight Captain. We miss you already.”