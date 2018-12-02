× Purdue to face Auburn in Music City Bowl

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue learned its bowl fate Sunday afternoon as the Boilers will travel to Nashville, TN to take on the SEC’s Auburn in the Music City Bowl.

The Tigers (7-5, 3-5 SEC) were ranked as high as 7th in the polls this season. They closed the year with a 52-21 loss to Alabama in the Iron Bowl.