Purdue to face Auburn in Music City Bowl

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 03: Terry Wright #9 of the Purdue Boilermakers catches a pass and would go on to score a touchdown as Riley Moss #33 of the Iowa Hawkeyes pursues at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue learned its bowl fate Sunday afternoon as the Boilers will travel to Nashville, TN to take on the SEC’s Auburn in the Music City Bowl.
The Tigers (7-5, 3-5 SEC) were ranked as high as 7th in the polls this season. They closed the year with a 52-21 loss to Alabama in the Iron Bowl.