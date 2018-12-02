Purdue to face Auburn in Music City Bowl

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes westbound I-865 near I-465; avoid area until about 6 or 6:30

Posted 4:41 pm, December 2, 2018, by

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 03: Terry Wright #9 of the Purdue Boilermakers catches a pass and would go on to score a touchdown as Riley Moss #33 of the Iowa Hawkeyes pursues at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue learned its bowl fate Sunday afternoon as the Boilers will travel to Nashville, TN to take on the SEC’s Auburn in the Music City Bowl.

The Tigers (7-5, 3-5 SEC) were ranked as high as 7th in the polls this season. They closed the year with a 52-21 loss to Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

