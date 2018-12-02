Person of interest in custody in connection with shooting of Marion County deputy

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes westbound I-865 near I-465; avoid area until about 6 or 6:30

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives have taken a person of interest into custody in connection with a shooting that injured a Marion County sheriff’s deputy early Saturday morning.

Metropolitan police say they found the young man at an Applebee’s restaurant on East Washington Street on the city’s east side on Sunday. His name has not been released at this time.

The apprehension came about 36 hours after a pair of deputies attempted to halt a robbery in progress at the IHOP on West 38th Street on the opposite side of the city.

Authorities say Sergeant David Clemmons was shot in the leg. He was released from the hospital shortly after the shooting and is recovering at home. The other officer, Deputy Entwan Norris, was not injured.

IMPD says another person was detained shortly after the shooting.

