Notre Dame picked for College Football Playoff

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The College Football Playoff selection committee has spoken and Notre Dame is in the national semifinal.

The No. 3 Fighting Irish (12-0) will take on No. 2 Clemson (13-0) in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 29th.

Notre Dame is in the College Football Playoff for the first time in its brief five-year history, while the Tigers will play in their fourth straight after winning the ACC championship the last four years. They won the national championship two seasons ago.

Clemson is led by sophomore running back Travis Etienne (1,463 rushing yards, 21 TDs) and freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence (2,606 passing yards, 24 TDs).

Notre Dame hit its stride once junior quarterback Ian Book (2,468 passing yards, 19 TDs) was inserted into the line-up in the fourth game of the season.

The Irish and Tigers have met three times before, with Clemson winning the last match-up 24-22 in 2015. It’s the first time Notre Dame will play in the Cotton Bowl since New Year’s Day 1994.

No. 1 Alabama (13-0) will meet No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in the other semifinal in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida. The winners of the two semis will meet in the National Championship Game in Santa Clara, California on Jan 7th.