Man ejected from vehicle in single-car accident

Posted 9:09 pm, December 2, 2018, by

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A 48-year-old man crashed his Ford Ranger into a guardrail on I-865 and was ejected from the car this afternoon. The man then struck the guardrail and landed in a ditch. No other vehicles or people were involved.

The crash happened on I-865 westbound around 4:45 p.m. at mile marker 4. The crash closed the westbound lanes of the highway for more than two hours. Authorities believe alcohol is involved.

EMS transported the man to St. Vincent Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He remains in critical condition.

