IFD throws party for muscular dystrophy patients

Posted 8:04 pm, December 2, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Fire Department threw a holiday party with the Muscular Dystrophy Family Foundation today at the Northside Knights of Columbus. Adults and children with the disease attended, and families received a voucher for children to take home a present.

