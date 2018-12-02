IFD throws party for muscular dystrophy patients

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Fire Department threw a holiday party with the Muscular Dystrophy Family Foundation today at the Northside Knights of Columbus. Adults and children with the disease attended, and families received a voucher for children to take home a present.
