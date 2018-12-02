Downtown hosts Big 10 Fan Fest

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes westbound I-865 near I-465; avoid area until about 6 or 6:30

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Fan Fest took place Saturday at the Indiana Convention Center before the Big 10 Championship. The event featured 200,000 square feet of activities. More than 100,000 people came to Indianapolis for the game, and they brought in$18 million to our local economy.

