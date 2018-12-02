INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Fan Fest took place Saturday at the Indiana Convention Center before the Big 10 Championship. The event featured 200,000 square feet of activities. More than 100,000 people came to Indianapolis for the game, and they brought in$18 million to our local economy.
Downtown hosts Big 10 Fan Fest
