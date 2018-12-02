× Crash that broke Alexandria man’s back may have been caused by seizure

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A man was seriously injured in a Madison County crash Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says the 26-year-old man from Alexandria was traveling northbound on SR 9 near County Road 600 N when his truck left the east side of the roadway at about 3:14 p.m.

Officers say the vehicle then hit a culvert, causing the vehicle to invert when it landed. The driver was pinned inside the vehicle, but was alert and complaining of back pain when authorities arrived.

The driver was extracted from the vehicle and taken to Community Hospital in Anderson. Officers say he suffered multiple abrasions and a broken back, but no paralysis.

According the sheriff’s office, the driver has a history of seizures and went to a hospital for one in September. Hospital staff told officers that the man had multiple marks on his tongue as if he was chewing on it, which could indicate he had a seizure while driving.

The driver was reportedly unable to recall anything that had happened.