Community mourning death of Southport High School football star

Posted 5:50 pm, December 2, 2018, by , Updated at 06:25PM, December 2, 2018

Rashawn Haskins #8 in game against Terre Haute South in 2017

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – A Southport High School student passed away this weekend.

A Twitter page for the school’s basketball program says the team is mourning the loss of former player Rashawn Haskins.

“Rashawn was a warrior on the basketball floor & the gridiron. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire Southport community. RIP, Rashawn.”

Jeana Jefferson, a woman who knows the family, says Haskins was killed in a car accident.

Haskins was recently selected as a 2018 All-State football player by the Indiana Football Coaches Association, according to coach Brandon Winters.

CBS4 has reached out to the high school for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

