Community mourning death of Southport High School football star
SOUTHPORT, Ind. – A Southport High School student passed away this weekend.
A Twitter page for the school’s basketball program says the team is mourning the loss of former player Rashawn Haskins.
“Rashawn was a warrior on the basketball floor & the gridiron. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire Southport community. RIP, Rashawn.”
Jeana Jefferson, a woman who knows the family, says Haskins was killed in a car accident.
Haskins was recently selected as a 2018 All-State football player by the Indiana Football Coaches Association, according to coach Brandon Winters.
CBS4 has reached out to the high school for comment.
