× Colts win streak snapped after 6-0 shutout in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FIa. – The Jaguars shut out the Colts 6-0, snapping their five-game win streak.

It was the first time the Colts have been blanked since Jacksonville dominated them 27-0 at Lucas Oil Stadium last season and the first time Andrew Luck has been shutout in his NFL career.

The win snapped the Jaguars’ seven-game losing streak.

The Colts drove down to the Jacksonville 29 yard line in the final seconds, but ran out of time before finding the end zone.

Luck finished 33 of 52 for 248 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. His streak of eight straight games with three or more TD’s was snapped.

It was a sloppy game, marred by sluggish offense, three turnovers and failed fourth down conversions.

Adam Vinatieri made a 29-yard field goal in the second quarter, but the Jaguars were flagged for unnecessary roughness. Colts head coach Frank Reich elected to put his offense back on the field instead of taking the points. The Jacksonville defense delivered, stopping the Colts on four plays inside their five yard line.

Josh Lambo connected from 30-yards out to give the Jaguars a 3-0 lead heading into halftime. He added a 37-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to provide the final margin.

Defensive tackle Denico Autry led an impressive performance from the defense, recording a career-high three sacks.

The Colts are now 6-6 and will return to the road to visit division-leading Houston next week at 1:00 p.m. on CBS4.