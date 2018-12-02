× Authorities identify final 2 victims from southern Indiana jet crash

MEMPHIS, Ind. — Coroners have identified the final two people killed when a small Chicago-bound jet crashed shortly after taking off from a southern Indiana airport.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Saturday that the Friday crash killed the pilot, 32-year-old Andrew Davis of Sellersburg, Indiana, and 54-year-old passenger Sandra Holland Johnson of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Authorities had previously identified the third person killed as 63-year-old Wayne Estopinal from Louisville, Kentucky. He was an architect and a board member of Ball State University.

A cause for the crash hasn’t been determined.

The Federal Aviation Administration says flight plans indicate only three people were on the small plane when it left Clark Regional Airport late Friday morning en route to Chicago’s Midway Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the aircraft as a Cessna Citation.