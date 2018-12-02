This ‘half-tree’ may be the solution for those with curious kids or playful cats

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes westbound I-865 near I-465; avoid area until about 6 or 6:30

LONDON - A company in England has come up with a pretty ingenious solution to some common issues involving Christmas Trees.

Argos Home is offering a 6-foot "Half Parasol Christmas Tree."

According to a post on the company's website, the tree will "keep your perfectly placed baubles, bows and bells out of reach of curious, crawling kids or your cats' playful paws."

The company also suggests the tree if you think Santa is going to be "extra generous."

"There's plenty of room to stack [presents] underneath rather than scattering them around it," the product description said.

The tree is also said to be a "great alternative to the traditional tree if you're a tad tight for space."

The tree sells for $42.60 (£33.33). Unfortunately, the tree is only available to those in the U.K. and Northern Ireland.

