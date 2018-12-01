Pedestrian struck and killed on far east side

Posted 9:23 pm, December 1, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 90-year-old man whose car stalled on E. Washington just east of Mitthoeffer Road has died after being struck by another car.

The man was driving westbound on E. Washington when his car stalled. He got out of the car to check his engine when another westbound car hit him. Police responded to the call at 6:24 p.m. The man died en-route to the hospital.

The driver didn’t stop at first but did return to the scene and confess. Police say the driver claims she didn’t know she hit anyone at first. She says she only realized when she drove back past the scene.

