GREENWOOD, Ind. — A fundraiser dinner in Greenwood on Friday benefited families with special needs. The Noah Kriese Foundation put on the dinner, which went backwards against tradition by eating dessert first. Young auctioneer Baker Woolley, who has a rare mitochondrial disease, attended the dinner.

Former Center Grove student Noah Kriese died in 2009. He is remembered for helping students with special needs.