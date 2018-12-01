INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A new YMCA, located at 5315 North Lafayette Road, will open its doors Monday. The new facility will be two stories tall and 56,000 square feet. It will be the first YMCA to host a VA facility. The doors open at 5:30 a.m. Monday, and the ribbon cutting is set for 9:30 a.m.
New YMCA set to open Monday
