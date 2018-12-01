New YMCA set to open Monday

Posted 8:33 pm, December 1, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A new YMCA, located at 5315 North Lafayette Road, will open its doors Monday. The new facility will be two stories tall and 56,000 square feet. It will be the first YMCA to host a VA facility. The doors open at 5:30 a.m. Monday, and the ribbon cutting is set for 9:30 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.