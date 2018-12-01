× Marion County Sheriff’s deputy shot, injured on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Marion County Sheriff’s deputy was shot on Indianapolis’ northwest side early Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shots were apparently exchanged after a person confronted the deputy at the IHOP restaurant on W. 38th Street near I-465. Police had a massive presence in the area as they searched for the shooter following the incident.

There was no official word as to whether the individual had been taken into custody, but police scanner traffic indicated a potential suspect was being treated at Eskinazi Hospital.

Wayne Township Fire officials said the deputy was transported to IU/Methodist hospital, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office indicated the deputy – whose name was not released – was listed in fair condition. Sheriff’s officials said they were grateful for prayers and support from the community for the wounded deputy.