Jackie Joyner-Kersee visits the Children’s Museum

Posted 4:34 pm, December 1, 2018, by , Updated at 04:38PM, December 1, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Olympic legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee visited the Children's Museum on Friday. The three-time Olympic champ spoke to 5th graders about the importance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Joyner-Kersee won six medals and was named the greatest female athlete of the 20th century by Sports Illustrated.

