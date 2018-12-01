INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Olympic legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee visited the Children's Museum on Friday. The three-time Olympic champ spoke to 5th graders about the importance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Joyner-Kersee won six medals and was named the greatest female athlete of the 20th century by Sports Illustrated.
Jackie Joyner-Kersee visits the Children’s Museum
