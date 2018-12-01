Illinois man accused of trying to give officer HIV by biting him

Christopher J. Seerden (Photo courtesy of McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

CARY, Ill. — A northern Illinois man has been charged with trying to give an officer HIV by biting him in the leg.

Police in the community of Cary tell The Northwest Herald that the incident happened in June when police went to the home of 37-year-old Christopher J. Seerden for a well-being check.

Officers say Seerden allegedly kicked one officer and, after announcing that he had AIDS, bit another one. Police say the officer was wearing several layers of clothing and the bite didn’t break the skin or even leave a mark.

After police confirmed Seerden is HIV positive, he was arrested last Wednesday on charges of transmitting HIV with body fluid, aggravated battery to a peace officer and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

