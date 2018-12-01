× Hoosier History: On This Day, December 1

Today is Saturday, Dec. 1, the 335th day of 2018, with 30 to follow.

Today’s Hoosier Highlights in History:

On Dec. 1, 1816, Thomas Lincoln, with his wife Nancy Hanks and children Sarah and Abraham, travel from Kentucky to a new Indiana home in Spencer County. Abraham, who would eventually become the 16th president of the United States, would live with his family at that home until 1830. During that time, he grew from a 7-year-old boy to a 21-year-old man. And interestingly on this same day in 1862, President Lincoln would send his Second Annual Message to Congress, in which he calls for the abolition of slavery, saying, “Fellow-citizens, we can not escape history. We of this Congress and this Administration will be remembered in spite of ourselves.” (Photo of Lincoln by Matthew Brady/Rischgitz/Getty Images)

On Dec. 1, 1886, author Rex Stout is born in Noblesville. He would create the Nero Wolf detective series which included 47 novels and 40 novellas between 1934 and 1975. Stout received the Mystery Writers of America’s Grand Master Award in 1959 and was nominated for Best Mystery Writer of the Century. In addition to writing fiction, Stout was a prominent public intellectual for decades, serving in the U.S. Navy as well as being active in the early years of the American Civil Liberties Union. (Photo credit: Arnold Genthe Collection/Library of Congress)

On Dec. 1, 1962, over 10,000 people gather on Monument Circle in Indianapolis to see Mayor Albert Losche dedicate the lights on the “World’s Largest Christmas Tree.” Thousands of colorful lights cast a glow over the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument as the city begins a holiday event which would become an annual tradition. (Photo: CBS4 file image of the annual Circle of Lights)

On Dec. 1, 1991, health officials warn central Indiana adults, particularly those vulnerable to the flu, to “watch out” because a strain of the virus that the CDC says is causing up to 40-percent absenteeism among schoolchildren, and even closing some schools, has a history of knocking out adults as well.

On Dec. 1, 2007, “Dining Secrets of Indiana,” a listing of hundreds of unique Hoosier restaurants is written by Jim and Kathy Poole. Currently the book is in its eighth edition of printing.

On this date elsewhere:

In 1824, the presidential election was turned over to the U.S. House of Representatives when a deadlock developed between John Quincy Adams, Andrew Jackson, William H. Crawford and Henry Clay. (Adams ended up the winner.)

In 1891, the game of basketball was invented when James Naismith, a physical education teacher at the International YMCA Training School in Springfield, Mass., put peach baskets at the opposite ends of a gym and gave students soccer balls to toss into them.

In 1941, Japan’s Emperor Hirohito approved waging war against the United States, Britain and the Netherlands after his government rejected U.S. demands contained in the Hull Note.

In 1942, during World War II, nationwide gasoline rationing went into effect in the United States; the goal was not so much to save on gas, but to conserve rubber (as in tires) that was desperately needed for the war effort.

In 1943, ending a “Big Three” meeting in Tehran, U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Russian Premier Josef Stalin pledged a concerted effort to defeat Nazi Germany.

In 1950, Gen. Douglas MacArthur, in a cable to United Press, said that his U.N. forces were fighting in Korea against “military odds without precedent in history,” and warned that failure to meet the issue there will leave it to “be fought, and possibly lost, on the battlefields of Europe.”

In 1952, the New York Daily News ran a front-page story on Christine Jorgensen’s sex-reassignment surgery with the headline, “Ex-GI Becomes Blonde Beauty”.

In 1953, the first Playboy magazine was published. Marilyn Monroe was on the cover.

In 1955, Rosa Parks, a black seamstress, was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Alabama, city bus; the incident sparked a year-long boycott of the buses by blacks.

In 1965, an airlift of refugees from Cuba to the United States began in which thousands of Cubans were allowed to leave their homeland.

In 1969, the U.S. government held its first draft lottery since World War II.

In 1989, Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev met with Pope John Paul II at the Vatican.

In 1990, British and French workers digging the Channel Tunnel between their countries finally met after knocking out a passage in a service tunnel.

In 1992, a judge in Mineola, New York, sentenced Amy Fisher to 5 to 15 years in prison for shooting and seriously wounding her lover’s wife, Mary Jo Buttafuoco (buh-tuh-FYOO’-koh). (Fisher served seven years.)

In 1997, a 14-year-old boy opened fire on a prayer circle at Heath High School in West Paducah, Kentucky, killing three fellow students and wounding five; the shooter is serving a life sentence.

In 2004, Tom Brokaw signed off for the last time as principal anchor of the “N-B-C Nightly News”; he was succeeded by Brian Williams.

Ten years ago: The National Bureau of Economic Research officially declared the U.S. to be in a recession; the Dow industrials lost 679 points to end a five-day win streak. President-elect Barack Obama announced his national security team, including Hillary Rodham Clinton as secretary of state, Eric Holder as attorney general and Janet Napolitano as homeland security secretary; Obama also said that Robert Gates would stay on as defense secretary. Actor Paul Benedict, who played English neighbor Harry Bentley on “The Jeffersons,” died on Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. at age 70.

Five years ago: A New York City commuter train rounding a riverside curve derailed, killing four people and injuring more than 70 (federal regulators later said a sleep-deprived engineer had nodded off at the controls just before taking the 30 mph curve at 82 mph, causing the derailment). Edward J. “Babe” Heffron, 90, whose World War II service as a member of Easy Company was recounted in the book and television miniseries “Band of Brothers,” died in Stratford, New Jersey.

One year ago: Retired general Michael Flynn, who served as President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about reaching out to the Russians on Trump’s behalf; he said members of the president’s inner circle had, at times, directed his contacts. (Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 18, 2018.) The president dismissed as “fake news” reports that he wanted to oust Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. (Trump replaced Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo in March, 2018.)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-director Woody Allen is 83. World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino is 79. Singer Dianne Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 79. Country musician Casey Van Beek (The Tractors) is 76. Television producer David Salzman is 75. Rock singer-musician Eric Bloom (Blue Oyster Cult) is 74. Rock musician John Densmore (The Doors) is 74. Actress-singer Bette Midler is 73. Singer Gilbert O’Sullivan is 72. Former child actor Keit Thibodeaux (TV: “I Love Lucy”) is 68. Actor Treat Williams is 67. Country singer Kim Richey is 62. Actress Charlene Tilton is 60. Actress-model Carol Alt is 58. Actor Jeremy Northam is 57. Actress Katherine LaNasa is 52. Producer-director Andrew Adamson is 52. Actor Nestor Carbonell is 51. Actress Golden Brooks is 48. Actress-comedian Sarah Silverman is 48. Actor Ron Melendez is 46. Contemporary Christian singer Bart Millard (MIL’-urd) is 46. Actor-writer-producer David Hornsby is 43. Singer Sarah Masen is 43. Rock musician Brad Delson (Linkin Park) is 41. Actor Nate Torrence is 41. Rock/Christian music singer-songwriter Mat Kearney is 40. Rock musician Mika Fineo (Filter) is 37. Actor Riz Ahmed (Film: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) is 36. Actor Charles Michael Davis is 34. R&B singer-actress Janelle Monae is 33. Actress Ashley Monique Clark is 30. Pop-rock-rap singer Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots) is 30. Actress Zoe Kravitz is 30. Pop singer Nico Sereba (Nico & Vinz) is 28. Actor Jackson Nicoll is 15.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)