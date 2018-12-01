Flags to be flown at half-staff for month in memory of former President Bush

Posted 11:57 am, December 1, 2018, by

Film Subject President George H.W. Bush celebrates his 88th birthday following the HBO Documentary special screening of "41" on June 12, 2012 in Kennebunkport, Maine. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is directing that American flags be flown at half-staff for 30 days to honor the memory of former President George H.W. Bush.

In a proclamation signed Saturday hours after Bush died, Trump is also designating Wednesday as a national day of mourning. Trump encourages Americans to gather in places of worship “to pay homage” to Bush’s memory.

He adds: “I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance.”

Trump hails Bush as “one of America’s greatest points of light,” a reference to one of the former leader’s signature phrases about American civic culture.

At a campaign rally in Montana on July 5, 2018, Trump had mocked the phrase, contrasting it to his own campaign slogan, “Thousand points of light, I never quite got that one.”

