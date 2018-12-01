× Arrest made in murder of man who walked into hospital with gunshot wounds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A suspect has been arrested for the murder of a man who walked into an Indianapolis hospital with gunshot wounds Friday afternoon.

Metropolitan police say Jesse Harris, 27, died from his injuries despite the best efforts of medical staff. A second victim also walked into the hospital, but he’s listed in “good condition,” according IMPD.

Officers were also dispatched on a third person shot who walked into another local hospital. He’s been identified as Geovany Diaz, 21.

Homicide detectives responded and began canvassing the area for witnesses. During the course of their investigation, they developed probable cause to arrest Diaz for Harris’ killing. Along with a murder charge, Diaz is also facing two counts of robbery.

Diaz was previously arrested on various drug dealing charges in 2017.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).