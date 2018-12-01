× 18-year-old facing charges allegedly leading Zionsville police on pursuit that ended in crash

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – An Indianapolis man is facing charges after police say he led them on a vehicle pursuit in Zionsville.

Officers say they attempted to stop 18-year-old Noah Potter as he driving northbound on US 421 at about 10:50 p.m. Friday, but he refused to stop and continued traveling westbound on CR 300 South.

Eventually, police say Potter lost control of the vehicle as it came to a stop in a front yard in the 2000 block of South CR 950 East. Potter and a juvenile passenger then reportedly fled on foot.

Police say the juvenile was found by using a drone and multiple K-9 units, including a bloodhound.

Potter was taken into custody shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday after police say he knocked on the door of a home on Saddlebrook Court, claiming his vehicle had broken down.

Potter was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal mischief. It’s unclear if the juvenile is facing charges.