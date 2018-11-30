‘You see the devastation’: Local breweries brew special IPA for California fire relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Brewers across the country are giving thirsty beer fans a chance to snag a cold one, and help bring relief to those impacted by the devastating fires in California.

Seven breweries in our area are joining more than a thousand countrywide to brew a beer that isn't their own: Resilience Butte County Pride IPA. It's a special recipe from Sierra Nevada Brewing Company. All proceeds from beer sales will go to fire relief efforts.

“You see the devastation, you see the people effected by it," said Mike Grap, a brewer at Fountain Square Brewing Company. “As soon as we signed up and submitted and agreed to the terms, they sent us the recipe.”

The craft beer powerhouse is located in Chico, California, and it is near the fire's path. So far, the flames have destroyed more than 153,000 acres and claimed the lives of 88 people.

“They were one of the people that paved the way for breweries like Fountain Square, and for brewers like myself," said Grap. “Had it not been for them, I wouldn’t be doing what I love for a living.”

“I think it was them that got me interested in craft beer in the first place," said David Kriech with Wabash Brewing on Indy's northwest side. “Had to do it, jumped in without even looking at the details.”

The head brewer at Wabash Brewing is a UC Davis graduate, and he spent time biking near the current devastation zone.

“Knowing that we can help out just in our little community, right here with our small brew system, it’s huge,” Kriech said.

You can find the beer at these locations across the greater Indianapolis area. It will likely be available in about two weeks.