VIDEO: Burglar breaks windows at northeast side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are trying to identify a man accused of breaking several windows during a burglary at a home on the northeast side.

Surveillance video shows a man knocking on the door. He then looks around, grabs a large rock and breaks a window. It happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday at a home in the 7800 block of Fall Creek Road.

Police saw a red, four-door Chevrolet Cruze leave the scene. They searched the area for the vehicle but were unable to locate it.

Investigators said several windows at the home were broken. It was unclear if the man took anything.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the case should call IMPD at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.