UPDATE: Police cancel Silver Alert after finding 71-year-old Granger woman safe

UPDATE:

Police say the Silver Alert declared for Carol Lynn Bair has been canceled. Officers said in a Facebook post that she was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

GRANGER, Ind.– A Silver Alert had been issued for a missing St. Joseph County woman.

Carol Lynn Bair, 71, was last seen on Friday around 11:30 a.m. in Granger, which is 151 miles north of Indianapolis.

She is 5’3″ tall, 135 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a dark brown shirt and blue jeans. She may be driving a dark green 2002 Toyota Highlander SUV with Indiana plate 368AGE.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9611 or 911.