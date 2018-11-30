× Tracking heavy rain and the chance for storms to start of the weekend

We’re wrapping up November and headed into another big swing in the weather to start of the month of December. It’s been a wild Fall and more than half our days, since September 1st, have seen below average temperatures. November 2018 ranks as the 12th coldest on record.

However, December will kick off to a warm start with temperatures surging into the lower 60’s.

It’s all thanks to a low pressure system moving in from the southwest that will stream in southerly winds and moisture to start off the weekend. This evening stays dry but showers return before daybreak tomorrow. Heavy downpours are possible and possibly a few claps of thunder as well.

A pocket of dry air arrives as we get into the early afternoon on Saturday, but a few on and off showers will still linger. A few storms may develop out of these. That’s something we’ll closely monitor as this system moves through.

Many areas could see around an inch, possibly more with the initial round of morning rain. This quick arrival of heavy downpours could lead to areas of flooding on some roadways.

It will be wet but at least it will be warm. High temperatures on Saturday will spike in the lower 60’s. A few spotty showers will linger on Sunday but there will be plenty of dry time as temperatures remain on the warm side. Enjoy it while you can, the bottom drops out again on Monday and a more winter-like feel returns.