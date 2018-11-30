× Person killed on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person was shot and killed on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Police responded to the shooting just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday. We’re told the victim was shot at a home in the 3800 block of Amaranth Court.

Then someone tried taking the victim to Eskenazi Hospital, but they ended up at an Eskenazi Urgent Care Center in the 5500 block of West 38th Street.

Police say the person is dead.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.