Pacers’ Victor Oladipo out indefinitely

Posted 4:53 pm, November 30, 2018, by , Updated at 05:06PM, November 30, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 07: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on November 7, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers’ Victor Oladipo will be out indefinitely with a sore right knee.

The All-Star guard has missed the last six games. Until today, the injury was considered day-to-day.

The team broke the news via its Twitter account, writing further updates will be provided when warranted.

“I got to be at 100 percent the way I play,” Oladipo said at the team’s shoot-around Thursday.  “As hard as I play at both ends, I got to be 100 percent in order to play at that level to help my team, so I have to make sure that I’m good.”

The former Hoosiers’ All-American is averaging 21.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in his second season with the Pacers.

The team wraps up a four-game western trip Saturday in Sacramento after falling to the Los Angeles Lakers last night.

