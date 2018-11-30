Lawrence police seek man in Thursday afternoon robbery at Chase bank

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Lawrence police and the FBI are asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing a bank this week.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the robbery happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at the Chase bank located at 42nd Street and Franklin Road.

The man entered the bank, told the teller he was armed and demanded cash. He didn’t display a weapon, police said, but the teller handed over some money. The man then ran off.

The robbery suspect wore a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes. He’s described as about 6’ tall in his mid-20s to early 30s with a thin to medium build.

No one was hurt during the incident, police said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.