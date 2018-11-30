Guns, 30 pounds of synthetic marijuana seized during Indy drug bust

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An investigation into the dealing of synthetic marijuana led to a pair of arrests this week in Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, detectives arrested 27-year-old Johnnie Adams Jr. on multiple charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Officers found him with synthetic marijuana and more than $1,300 in cash.

He was preliminarily charged with being a serious violent felon in possession of a handgun, dealing and possession of synthetic marijuana and dealing and possession of marijuana. Detectives obtained a search warrant for Adams’ residence in the 2900 block of North Delaware Street. IMPD SWAT went to the home, where they found and detained 53-year-old Johnnie Adams Sr.

A search of the residence turned up an estimated 30 pounds of synthetic marijuana (also known as “spice”), glass jars of marijuana, three rifles, three handguns, a silencer, a bulletproof vest and materials associated with drug dealing.

Adams Sr. was arrested on preliminary charges of being a serious violent felon in possession of a handgun, dealing and possession of synthetic marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance. In addition, Adams Jr. was charged with maintaining a common nuisance.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision in the case.