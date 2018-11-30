Foggy start to Friday with storms on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Foggy start to our Friday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place as the limited visibility is a concern for the drive in. Some schools have even been put on a delay because of this. Drive with caution because you may suddenly lose some visibility.

Highs today will have a small spread. We'll be milder in the upper 40s for Indianapolis and south with slightly cooler temperatures north of the city. We'll just have a few peeks of sunshine here and there this afternoon (like Thursday) but clouds will really thicken this evening and tonight ahead of the next weather maker. Storms will roll through early Saturday morning so plan on staying in bed a little longer. Scattered showers will continue for the rest of Saturday but dry up completely for Saturday night. Rain totals could be around an inch widespread. Ground is already pretty saturated so more mud is expected. As temperatures tumble heading into next week, all of that water will end up freezing. If you want to put up holiday light or rake leave I highly recommend getting that done on Friday because we've got a lot of rain coming Saturday and wind on Sunday (not ideal for being up on a ladder). Start of the work week will bring much colder temperatures.