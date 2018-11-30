× Driver misses stop sign and lands in ditch on Indy’s west side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Driver error is being listed as the reason for an early Friday morning crash on the west side at West 52nd Street and High School Road.

Police say the driver of an SUV was traveling westbound on 52nd Street when he came to High School Road and blew through the stop sign. His car went up and over the guard rail before landing in heavy brush and a ditch filled with water.

The man was briefly trapped in his SUV. Officials said that he sustained only bumps and bruises from the incident.