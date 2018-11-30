CBS4 Reads: West Clay Elementary fifth graders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carmel, IN -- CBS4 is proud to promote literacy through our CBS4 Reads program.

Recently, CBS4's Bob Donaldson teamed up with Indy Fuel players to read to the first graders at Towne Meadow Elementary in Carmel.

Each week we will showcase one of our visits on CBS4 This Morning.

We are teaming up with the Fuel this season to read to kids all over Central Indiana. Students we meet will receive a free bookmark from the Fuel with an opportunity to score a free game ticket.

If you'd like us to visit your classroom for CBS4 Reads, you can submit your request here.