Teen boy dead after getting shot at his family’s apartment on Indy’s north side

Posted 10:56 pm, November 29, 2018, by , Updated at 06:55AM, November 30, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A shooter who killed a teen boy inside a north side apartment Thursday night is still on the loose.

Police responded to the shooting around 10:40 p.m. at the Dogwood Glen Apartments near 79th and Township Line Road.

A mother returned home, and she found her teen son unconscious on their couch and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers found shell casings outside.

Police haven’t said if the gunman shot at the victim from outside or if the actual shooting happened outside of the apartment.

Police also haven’t released any details or descriptions about the shooter on the loose.

Police tell us the boy was 16 or 17-years-old.

If you have any info, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

