× Purdue falls to Florida State in Big Ten-ACC Challenge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Purdue came up just short, falling to Florida State 73-72 in the Big Ten-ACC challenge.

Painter’s crew has been outstanding in the annual conference clash, a league best 10-7 overall, 8-1 in the last nine, but facing a big 15th ranked Florida State squad in Tallahassee would put them to the test.

After falling behind 44-28 in the first half to the Seminoles where nothing seemed to go right, it was all Boilers.

Carmel’s Ryan Cline caught fire from beyond the arc, drilling 7 of 11 for 21 points, while Carsen Edwards posted a game high 24. Purdue took a seven point lead into the last five minutes, but Florida State battled back. Purdue had the ball with 20 seconds left and a one-point lead.

After Edwards was fouled, the Boilermakers inbounded, and Cline covered the ball. Florida State forced a jump, and with the arrow pointing to the Seminoles, they had one more opportunity to win.

FSU’s Trent Forrest took the ball into the paint, and sank a fade away jumper with 5.2 seconds left to take the lead.

The Boilers called their last timeout, and tried to get the ball to Edwards, but FSU’s defense created a turnover ending the game.

Purdue fell 73-72, their second loss of the season, both to ACC schools after falling to Virginia Tech in the Charleston Classic tournament final before Thanksgiving.

Next up, they’ll visit to 7th ranked Michigan in the Big Ten opener Saturday afternoon.