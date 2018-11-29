96th Street reopens after pileup involving 27 vehicles

Posted 8:14 am, November 29, 2018, by , Updated at 09:55AM, November 29, 2018

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

FISHERS, Ind. – More than 20 cars were involved in a pileup on 96th Street between Hazel Dell and Allisonville.

Freezing rain created dangerous driving conditions and slick roads this morning. A Carmel Clay Schools bus arrived at the scene to keep drivers warm while crews sorted out the crashes.

According to the Carmel Fire Department, four people went to the hospital with minor injuries. Two people reported minor injuries but didn’t go to the hospital. Ten people were checked for injuries at the scene and released. Officials estimated that 27 total vehicles were involved.

Fishers fire officials said 96th Street reopened in both directions just after 9:30 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.