96th Street reopens after pileup involving 27 vehicles

FISHERS, Ind. – More than 20 cars were involved in a pileup on 96th Street between Hazel Dell and Allisonville.

Freezing rain created dangerous driving conditions and slick roads this morning. A Carmel Clay Schools bus arrived at the scene to keep drivers warm while crews sorted out the crashes.

According to the Carmel Fire Department, four people went to the hospital with minor injuries. Two people reported minor injuries but didn’t go to the hospital. Ten people were checked for injuries at the scene and released. Officials estimated that 27 total vehicles were involved.

Fishers fire officials said 96th Street reopened in both directions just after 9:30 a.m.