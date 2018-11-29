× Malik Hooker, Anthony Walker put friendly stake on Big Ten championship game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts may be focused on their match-up in Jacksonville this Sunday, but on Saturday all eyes will be on Ohio State and Northwestern in the Big Ten championship… at least for Malik Hooker and Anthony Walker.

The Colts safety and linebacker will be heavily invested. Hooker played at Ohio State and Walker at Northwestern and you can bet they’ve been exchanging friendly banter all week long in the Colts locker room.

Walker and Hooker have a bit of a wager. If OSU wins, Walker will have to rock some Buckeye gear the next day. If Northwestern wins, Hooker will be sporting Wildcats’ gear.

Had a little fun in the lockeroom today. Buckeye alum @MalikHooker24 & Northwestern alum @__AWalkJr have an agreement for the Big Ten Championship this weekend. If @OhioStateFB wins, Walker has to wear Buckeye gear. If @NUFBFamily wins and Hooker has to wear Wildcat gear. pic.twitter.com/MdYofaClGj — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) November 29, 2018

“When this game is over, Anthony Walker is going to have Ohio State gear on,” Hooker said in the locker room on Thursday. “There’s no doubt in my mind Ohio State is going to win. Be prepared to see Walker with Ohio State gear on and saying the ‘O-H-I-O’ and everything.”

But Walker isn’t as confident he’ll be fashioning red and white, “I’m very confident I won’t be saying O-H-I-O this week. I’ll be saying ‘Go U NU!'”

Ohio State and Northwestern face off at Lucas Oil this Saturday at 8 P.M.