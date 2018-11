× 1 dead after plane crash in Marion

MARION, Ind. – A plane crash in Marion killed one occupant Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Grant County Emergency Management Agency say it happened just south of the Marion Municipal Airport.

Witnesses indicate the scene is along SR 22, between SR 37 and SR 9.

It’s not clear at this time if anyone else was injured in the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.