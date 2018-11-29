‘Homemade’ gifts: Where to go to create a special gift this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Finding the perfect gift for someone special during the holiday season can be tough. There are so many choices and gifts can be expensive.

Itching to dip into your creative side? Check out these places around town where you can handcraft a “homemade” gift that’s sure to please!

Pottery By You & More

2280 W 86th St., Indianapolis

At Pottery By You & More, you can paint pottery or wood boards, create glass pieces, and even mix and pour handles. There’s certainly something for everyone!

Hours:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Board & Brush

442 E Main St., Brownsburg

At Board & Brush, you can build on-trend, farmhouse-classic, inspirational pieces of décor for the home, office or cottage!

Hours:

Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Penn & Beech Candle Co.

747 N College Ave., Indianapolis

At Penn & Beech, you can pour your own soy candle from a choice of over 100 different fragrances! The shop also offers beer and wine and is a great social experience.

Hours:

Tuesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Half Baked Pottery and Gifts

6511 Ferguson St., Indianapolis

Hours:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Friday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Painting with a Twist

8804 Michigan Rd., Indianapolis

Hours:

Tuesday, Thursday, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.