Community Hospital North has recording breaking day for births

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Community Hospital North broke its record for the number of babies delivered in a single day on Tuesday.

On that day, a spokesperson says 31 babies were born at the hospital, including three sets of twins. This broke the hospital’s last record of 23 babies which was set on May 8 of this year.

Alicia Grant’s baby, Logann, is part of the record breaking total. He was born at 10:46 a.m. and he’s Alicia’s third child.

“It was an unbelievable day,” said maternity services nursing manager Gina McAree. “We took exceptional care, simply delivered to a whole new level!”

The spokesperson says Community North has been the top hospital in the state for delivering babies for four years now.

In 2017, 3,845 babies were born at the hospital, which was 114 more than the previous year. Among those babies were 80 sets of twins, 3 sets of triplets and rare, naturally-conceived quadruplets.

