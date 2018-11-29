× Central Indiana ushers in month of December with a weekend packed with festive, family-friendly events

Bean Blossom Lights

Bill Monroe Music Park (Morgantown)

Beginning November 29th, the Bill Monroe Music Park in Morgantown is transformed into an interactive Christmas experience. Starting at 6pm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through New Year’s Day, the family can enjoy carolers, live Christmas characters, pictures with Santa, free hot chocolate, food, vendors and beautiful light displays set to music.

Christmas in Wanamaker

Indy’s Southeast Side

Gather the family and head to Wanamaker for a day of family fun on Saturday, December 1st, from 10am-4pm. There will be vendor booths set up around town, a parade, several of the local businesses will be having open houses, drawings for some wonderful door prizes, entertainment, and of course Santa will be in town for those wanting to make special requests.

Victorian Christmas Celebration

Mooresville

The 30th Annual Victorian Christmas Celebration returns to Mooresville this Saturday, December 1st.

From 10am-4pm, main street downtown will be filled with old-fashioned holiday spirit, featuring free carriage rides, sparkling white lights, gingerbread house displays, games, music, food, carolers, Victorian characters, performances, a craft fair and much more. Plus, there is a free trolley shuttle service to take you around to each stop so you don’t miss a thing! Admission is free.

Chocolate Extravaganza

The Barn at Bay Horse Inn (Greenwood)

This Saturday from 10am-2pm, Greenwood’s Barn at Bay Horse Inn will become a chocolate mecca. The Chocolate Extravaganza and Christmas shopping bazaar will feature over 40 different vendors and—of course—plenty of chocolate. General admission tickets are just $5 and all ticket sales benefit Haven Sanctuary for Women and Big Life Bibles for the Congo.

Hot Cider Hustle 5K

White River State Park (Downtown)

Burn some extra holiday calories at the Hot Cider Hustle 5K this Saturday! The race will kick off at 9am in White River State Park. Then, celebrate with hot cider and caramel apples after you cross the finish line.

Gingerbread Christmas

Plainfield High School

Plainfield Tri Kappa’s Gingerbread Christmas is kicking off this Saturday from 9am-3pm at Plainfield High School’s Fieldhouse! Shop handmade items and gifts from over 120 vendors. This is a juried show, so each vendor has been selected by a committee to ensure a great shopping event for each patron. Proceeds from booth rental and admission go right back into the community. (Plainfield Tri Kappa supports over 30 local organizations in Hendricks County with the funds raised each year.)

Brown County Parade of Lights and Toy Drive

Nashville, Indiana

Join the Brown County Chamber of Commerce and the Salvation Army of Brown County for a holiday parade through the streets of Nashville this Saturday at 6pm! Unwrapped toy donations will be collected and distributed by the Salvation Army of Brown County, Indiana to Brown County families. Come help light up the holidays in Brown County!

Jane Lynch: A Swingin’ Little Christmas

The Palladium (Carmel)

Best known as ruthless cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester on Fox’s Glee, actress Jane Lynch brings her comic skills and musical prowess to Carmel’s Palladium the stage this Saturday at 8pm. Joined by her friend and fellow actress, Kate Flannery, and singer-producer Tim Davis, Lynch will entertain concert-goers in a hilarious and poignant show inspired by classic Christmas albums of the 1950s and ’60s.Tickets start at $25.

Westfield in Lights

Downtown Westfield

Celebrate the holiday season in downtown Westfield this Saturday during “Westfield in Lights” from 3-7pm. The event will be full of free activities for the whole family, including pictures with Santa, train rides, pictures with Frosty the Snowman, a gingerbread house display, live reindeer petting and show, live musical entertainment, food and shopping vendors, and the annual Tree Lighting Celebration! Plus, the Westfield Friends Church will do a live nativity at Hadley Park from 5pm-7pm.

